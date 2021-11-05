Black Adam Producer Teases an Epic Superhero Brawl With Hawkman

For a couple years now, Dwayne Johnson’s main talking point to hype up his new Black Adam movie has been how the hierarchy of power is about to change in the DCU. We already know that the upcoming movie will pit his anti-hero character against an entire team of heroes, the Justice Society of America, but now we know that they will come to blows. Speaking in a new interview, Johnson’s producing partner and a producer on Black Adam confirmed as much, teasing that Johnson’s Black Adam and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman will have a big throw down.

“Aldis [Hodge] is so amazing as Hawkman and just brings a weight and an energy to this character that, if you’re a fan of Hawkman, you know his history, that [he] has lived many lifetimes, to [bring] a real nuance to the way Aldis plays him that, ultimately is really intriguing, but also, he’s a tough dude,” producer Hiram Garcia revealed to CBR. “The way him and Black Adam go at each other is going to be a lot of fun for fans to see. So all of them knocked it out of the park. Hands down, once we saw them read, we knew right away these are the guys with the roles, and we’re really happy with it.”

Hodge will be joined on the Justice Society by several other heavy hitter heroes including none other than Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Garcia added that this group was a special one and helped elevate the film.

“We were able to find a really good group of actors. All of them absolutely crushed it,” Garcia said. “I think the dynamic between all them is a lot of fun. And anytime you have James Bond coming in now as Dr. Fate! Pierce [Brosnan] is so poised and so charming, and the minute he comes on set, he just elevates everything, mixed with all the other actors.”

“I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did show in that tease… Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts!” Johnson revealed to Variety earlier this week. “It was just so cool to see. I also think it’s an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of DC. It’s an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it’s good.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.