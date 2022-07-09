Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Enlists Aquaman's Jason Momoa For Help With Daughter's Birthday Surprise

✖

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is putting out a call for help to his fellow DC Comics superhero Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor is going to have to help with The Rock’s birthday surprise for his daughter. Young Tia wanted the rival hero to be along for breakfast and Johnson was a little amused. But, being a good Dad means making the hard choices. So, Johnson called up his friend Momoa and made sure their special meeting happened. Credit to the Aquaman star for helping make her special day even more fantastic. The two actors share a unique bond as two of everyone’s favorite physiques. But, what makes them even more endearing to millions of fans out there is that both The Rock and Momoa are likely to do this sort of thing for everyday fans as well. Tia surely won’t forget seeing her favorite hero for a special breakfast, and it sounds like her daddy will have to keep this favor in mind when Black Adam makes his way to the DC Universe next year.

The Rock wrote, “Now this is getting ridiculous...For Tia’s birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room.Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up #happybirthdaytia #aquamanobsessed #dontsleeponmydrawingskills”

“I had to make the call...it’s what daddy’s do. I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER,” he continued. “Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice’. Thanks for having my back and I’ll always have yours. #ohana #aquaman #bestbirthdayever #tia”

Earlier this month, The Rock called the filming of Black Adam “History in the Making” on his Instagram. Check out what he had to say.

"History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off Day 1 of filming our Black Adam," Johnson said on social media. Praising his "all-star production crew," including Collet-Serra and Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher (Joker), Johnson wrote the team behind Black Adam is "incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor."

