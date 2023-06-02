Shazam! Director Trolls Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson on April Fool’s Day

✖

It's April 1st which can only mean one thing... there's a whole lot of fake information floating around the Internet today. Companies, celebrities, and more are making wacky announcements in honor of April Fool's Day, so be careful not to believe everything you see! One person who posted a pretty hilarious trick on social media today is David F. Sandberg, the Shazam! director who is gearing up to film the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Since Dwayne Johnson is about to start filming another DC film, Black Adam, Sandberg decided to have a little fun with the star.

"Lots of mentions of Shazam in this interview!⚡️Even some (minor) spoilers...," Sandberg wrote. The director shared a "Deadline" article with the headline, "Dwayne Johnson Talks Black Adam 'Yeah I may look big but to be honest Shazam could totally kick my butt.'" You can check out the fake article in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher)

Of course, anyone who follows Johnson knows he would never say anything like that. In fact, the star recently took to social media to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Do you think Zachary Levi's Shazam could win against The Rock's Black Adam? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, DC fans!

Black Adam is expected to hit theatres in July of 2022 and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.