Black Adam Release Date News Hypes Fans Up for Dwayne Johnson Blockbuster

Black Adam is coming and fans are more than ready to see what The Rock is cooking. The DC Comics film announced a July 2022 release date for Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster, and the Internet cannot handle it. This movie is the culmination of a huge lineup for their brand next year. However, the fans have been amped up for The Rock to get his own superhero film for a long time now. Black Adam fans have also been wishing for this kind of treatment for their favorite character going on a decade. So, this is a supreme win for all parties involved. Pierce Brosnan also got cast as Dr. Fate earlier this week as well. So, Black Adam fans have been rolling around basking in all the Ws for a little while. Hopefully, the trend can continue all the way until the premiere. Check out the best reactions to the news down below:

A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself 🌍 ⬛️⚡️ BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/MvqadvulSR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2021

