Black Adam Release Date News Hypes Fans Up for Dwayne Johnson Blockbuster
Black Adam is coming and fans are more than ready to see what The Rock is cooking. The DC Comics film announced a July 2022 release date for Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster, and the Internet cannot handle it. This movie is the culmination of a huge lineup for their brand next year. However, the fans have been amped up for The Rock to get his own superhero film for a long time now. Black Adam fans have also been wishing for this kind of treatment for their favorite character going on a decade. So, this is a supreme win for all parties involved. Pierce Brosnan also got cast as Dr. Fate earlier this week as well. So, Black Adam fans have been rolling around basking in all the Ws for a little while. Hopefully, the trend can continue all the way until the premiere. Check out the best reactions to the news down below:
A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself 🌍 ⬛️⚡️
BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022.
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/MvqadvulSR— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2021
Are you amped for Black Adam? Let us know down in the comments!
Just wild
These designs are incredible. This movie is going to be amazing ⚡️🔥 #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/aHiSVNarBH— 🩸 (@TDKRBane) March 28, 2021
People have been ready
We NEED to see Superman V Black Adam #BlackAdam#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/w0VStyXc9w— Dylan🃏 (@DylPickleGamin) March 28, 2021
BossLogic!
Light it up! #blackadam July 29, 2022!@TheRock pic.twitter.com/W9iYiq4DDE— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 29, 2021
This is big
Let’s Goooo! #BlackAdam ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6AhpvDxJ6c— Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) March 28, 2021
It's going down for real
black adam is one of my most anticipated dc projects. bringing some awesome dc comics characters to life!
can't wait for costume reveals!#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/GzmXCco15N— Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) March 29, 2021
Victory Lap time
James Bond’s learns his Fate!#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/QUwL1AUDeg— Ed Boon (@noobde) March 25, 2021
Support your decision
Will be throwing myself at the screen. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/2dFFI8ihyW— ⊗•┤T├•⊗ (@NewTSage) March 24, 2021
Just so cool
Save the date! The hype is real.
How excited are you for the movie? 👀 #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/THng9XfzrK— Z (@AMagicWriter) March 28, 2021