Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares New Video From Trailer Launch Event

✖

Earlier this week, Warner Bros., DC Comics and Dwayne Johnson put on a massive event to premiere the first official trailer for Black Adam. Those in attendance got to see the trailer a day before it was released online and also chatted with the leading actor. Johnson is known for his social media presence, so you'd think he'd post something special from the Black Adam event. Earlier today, the actor revealed a cool look at the launch event via an Instagram reel and it looked like a ton of fun. You can check it out below!

Originally, Black Adam wasn't going to be a solo film. The character was supposed to be featured in Shazam! as he's the heroes greatest foe. It seems that the idea was to tell dual origin stories in one film and have Shazam and Black Adam face-off. But, Johnson and company decided it would be best to separate the two films giving Black Adam his own solo project. During the trailer launch event for the film, Johnson revealed why the studio decided to split the films.

"The original plan, maybe five or six years ago I think, was to tell the two origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam in the same movie. That's what we had worked on," Johnson said. "The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, 'We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well.' I think in separating them, with the majority of the world not knowing who Black Adam if you weren't a serious comic book fan, it was important I think to separate them and tell each story respectively."

Warner Bros. and DC Comics describes the film as follows: "From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure "Black Adam." The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra ("Jungle Cruise"). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Black Adam is being directed by Jungle Cruise helmer Jaume Collet-Serra and will feature script from Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti/hero, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, and Marwan Kenzari is expected to play the films antagonist. Black Adam is expected to hit theaters October 22, 2022!

What did you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!