Black Adam Producer Confirms the Violent DC Movie's Rating

Jungle Cruise finally hit theatres today and the movie's press tour has featured a lot of exciting bonus reveals about another movie: Black Adam. Not only is Dwayne Johnson starring in both films, but they are also both being helmed by director Jaume Collet-Serra. Hiram Garcia, who is President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, serves as a producer on most of the star's projects which means he's also been sharing some insights into Black Adam while talking about Jungle Cruise. During a recent chat with Collider, Garcia promised that Black Adam's PG-13 rating doesn't mean there won't be violence.

"This will be PG-13, but it’s not because we're being forced to be PG-13. The way we devised the movie, it just wasn't necessary to make it R, and it's something we discussed because we did want to be true to the character. The truth is that we felt we were properly able to represent the edge and power that Black Adam has without needing to go to an R rating. This movie can thrive in a PG-13 space and that’s great for us because we want to introduce Back Adam to as many people as possible," Garcia explained. "No one ever felt like The Dark Knight was too soft. That was probably one of the hardest PG-13s you've ever seen. That's the way we’ve approached our PG-13, and by no means has that rating limited our kill count!"

In another recent interview with Variety, Garcia talked about seeing Johnson in his Black Adam costume for the first time.

"There’s moments, you know my friend, as a filmmaker where you're like, 'I'll never forget that.' When he walked out in that costume, it was… Oh, 100%. This was a baby, one of our special babies. Not only was I there, but I was also making sure I was gonna capture that moment on camera to make sure that we never forget that," Garcia shared. "You’re gonna be blown away when you see it. He’s a walking superhero. He’s been preparing for this role for I feel like over ten years, so to see it come to life in front of you. It was magical, man."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

