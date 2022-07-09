New Look at Dwayne The Rock Johnson In Black Adam Costume Revealed

✖

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is in the house and possibly bringing it down around him. Johnson previously shared a powerful look at the VFX work taking place during the final week of filming. Now he's shared a new black-and-white photo from on set during the production of his upcoming DC Films debut. The image offers an over-the-shoulder view of Johnson in his Black Adam costume, giving fans a sense of the suit's materials. In the photo (apparently taken between shots as a fan and a crew member are visible), Back Adam looms over a great hall of some sort, with some of its structure crumbling. You can take a look below.

"BLACK ADAM," Johnson writes in the Instagram post. "This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)

"And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don't kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people."

Black Adam producer Dany Garcia (also Johnson's business partner) previously discussed the Black Adam costume. "My husband is DJ's strength and conditioning coach, and they were able to get his physique to the right place with so much time before shooting that [set photo]. There wasn't a lot of 'Where are we padding or where are we adding?' and things like that," Garcia told Variety. "I've seen him in the full costume and let me tell you — it's a thing!"

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Black Adam from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson leads the film as Black Adam. The movie will introduce DC's original superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

What do you think of this new glimpse at Dwayne Johnson in costume as Black Adam? Are you excited about Johnson's debut as DC Films' Black Adam in the movie? Let us know what you think in the comments. Black Adam opens on July 29th, 2022.