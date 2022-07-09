Black Adam Photos Reveal Ancient Temple Setting

✖

Production on DC's Black Adam film is officially underway, and fans are happy to see exactly what new aspects and characters it will bring to the ever-evolving DC Films world. While we have yet to see any official costume reveals or official footage from the project, some behind-the-scenes snippets have provided some insight. The latest come from a series of set photos shared to the Instagram Stories account of Tessa Anderson, a stunt performer who will be doubling for Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) in the film. Not only do the photos showcase one of the outfits that Adrianna will seemingly be wearing in the film, but also a pretty massive practical set behind her, showcasing an ancient temple.

omg is this gonna be an outfit for adrianna? cause this is her stunt double BUT YALL THE MF SET pic.twitter.com/nuVba0tf75 — gio (@arianadearmas) May 5, 2021

Given the ties that many of Black Adam's cast of characters have to Egyptian mythology, it was safe to assume that we would get to see some grand aspects of Egypt in the film. All while previous set photos did showcase massive practical sets being built, there is something cool about seeing even just part of the sets brought to life.

Joining Shahi in the film are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin). Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), and Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Are you excited to see Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.