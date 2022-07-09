Black Adam: Did Sarah Shahi Just Confirm She's Playing a Major DC Hero?

✖

After over a decade since its titular star was first cast, DC's Black Adam movie is officially on its way to becoming a reality. The upcoming live-action blockbuster recently began filming, and fans are definitely eager to see how its roster of characters are adapted to the big screen. Even with much of the film's principal cast of characters confirmed, there are still some mysteries among its ensemble — but it looks like one has now been confirmed. Black Adam star Sarah Shahi recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm her work on the film has begun, and in the process, she wrote that she is very proud to represent the Middle Eastern community "as Adrianna." This appears to confirm that she will, in fact, be playing Adrianna Tomaz, a role she has been rumored to be attached to since last fall.

(Photo: Sarah Shahi / Instagram)

Originally spinning out of the 1970s TV series the Secrets of Isis, which aired alongside the original Shazam! TV show, Adrianna Tomaz was later adopted by the larger DC Comics canon. In 2006, the character was reestablished as Black Adam's female counterpart, who was able to gain the powers of a goddess through a magical amulet.

Joining Shahi and Johnson in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Marwan Kenzari, Bodhi Sabongui, and James Cusati-Moyer have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.