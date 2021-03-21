New Black Adam Set Photos Could Tease an Ancient Tomb

✖

The DC Films universe is expanding out in some major ways in the next few years, and nowhere is that the case quite like in Black Adam. The upcoming film will introduce a lot of DC Comics canon to the big screen, from the series' titular character (played by Dwayne Johnson) to multiple members of the Justice Society of America. With filming on the project set to begin in the coming weeks, fans have been eagerly anticipating more updates surrounding it — and luckily, a new series of set photos are here to add to the hype. The photos, which you can check out below, show new sets for Black Adam being constructed, which could represent some sort of ancient tomb.

📸: Another BLACK ADAM set being built! Filming begins in April! (Source: vanzekin018 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/FtfsTFKjhD — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) March 19, 2021

Novas imagens do set de #BlackAdam em Atlanta. As filmagens de Adão Negro começam nas próximas semanas. pic.twitter.com/j5ix4TeyTP — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) March 21, 2021

Granted, there's no confirmation as to exactly what these sets will ultimately end up being, but given what little we already know about the film, the idea of seeing an ancient tomb tied to Kahndaq or otherwise definitely makes sense. The same can be said for the spaceship-like sets that appeared in photos earlier this month, which appeared to be for the Thanagarian lore of Carter Hall/Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

Joining Hodge and Johnson in the film are Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin).

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

"As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman’s nature. He’s an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He’s well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He’s a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right."

Are you excited to see Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!