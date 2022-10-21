Black Adam Trailer Teases an Iconic Hawkman Weapon

Last week, DC fans were treated to the latest look at Black Adam, when the final teaser trailer for the upcoming blockbuster made its debut during Thursday Night Football. Not only will the film serve as the long-awaited cinematic debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but the several members of the Justice Society of America, each of whom boast their own unique tenures in DC Comics. Among them is Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), who arguably has one of the weirdest histories in all of superhero comics — and it looks like one key component of that is being brought to life onscreen. The trailer appears to showcase Carter's Hawkman technology using its Nth Metal properties, both in his helmet forming over his face, and his mace transforming into a battle axe with a single swipe.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Nth Metal has been tied to Hawkman since his very first appearance in Flash Comics #1, and gives its wielders extra protection, strength, and the ability to negate gravity. It is regarded to be one of the most powerful substances within DC Comics, especially after the events of the Dark Nights: Death Metal crossover a few years back. While it remains to be seen exactly how Black Adam will handle the full scope of Carter's cosmic, reincarnating past, the fact that he's using Nth Metal onscreen will probably delight fans of the character.

"In the comics, there are clear references of like, 'Hey, I saw you 5,000 years ago. You remember me?' We're not doing that," director Jaume Collet-Serra confirmed in a previous interview with Vanity Fair. "It would be too confusing. Obviously, Hawkman reincarnates, so how many times do you need to reincarnate and still remember? All these rules [are something] you don't want to set until those characters are really established...He is a very driven character that knows that he's on the right side. He's a leader. He wants to bring this team together, and bring a certain stability to the world. Hawkman has a very strong sense of what's right or wrong, and Black Adam challenges that."

Are you excited to see Hawkman in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released in theaters on October 21st.