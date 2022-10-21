New Black Adam Trailer Released

The hierarchy of power in superhero movie trailers has changed. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer for Black Adam, less than two months before the film is currently scheduled to make its theatrical debut. This gives fans the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster, which will be led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-awaited portrayal of the titular DC Comics antihero. Joining Johnson in the film will be multiple members of the Justice Society of America, DC's first superhero team.

In Black Adam, after nearly five-thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who try to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson told ComicBook.com at a press event earlier this year. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.