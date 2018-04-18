SPOILER Dies in the ‘Black Lightning’ Season Finale

Black Lightning‘s season-long fight came to a close tonight, and not every character made it out alive.

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Black Lightning, “Shadow of Death: The Book of War”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the Pierce family on the run, with Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry) and Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) both fighting to get to them first. And in the process, two significant characters appeared to meet their end.

After Lala (William Catlett) was confronted by Tobias and company, Tobias revealed the truth around how he helped bring Lala back to life. He then christened him with the moniker of “Tattoo Man”, and asked for Lala to return Tobias’ favor.

Lala was then captured by the A.S.A. and brought into their headquarters, where Proctor and his men tried to interrogate him. Lala then spat out what looked to be the fuse of a bomb, leading to Proctor leaving the room — shortly before it exploded.

Granted, it’s unclear if Lala did actually die from the explosion, considering how many questions still surround the circumstances of his resurrection, but as The CW has proved in the past, those off-screen deaths can be as finite or open-ended as the story allows.

Then, towards the end of the episode, the Pierce family squared off with Proctor in the room that the pods of metahuman children were being stored in. While Proctor swore that the government would further terrorize Freeland after this event, Peter Gambi (James Remar) accused Proctor of leading a rogue operation. Proctor continued to threaten the Pierce family, determined to take some of their metahuman DNA, until Gambi shot and killed him.

This choice to remove Proctor from the playing field might not surprise some Black Lightning fans, but the ramifications of it could be interesting. For one thing, the fate of the children in the pods is still up in the air, even as Proctor didn’t seem to really know what to do with them in the first place. But at the same time, Proctor being gone also appears to elevate Tobias’ hold on Freeland, something that could unfold in an interesting way over the show’s second season.

“He just wants to be in control and get rid of and eradicate anything he doesn’t have control over,” Jones said during a recent interview. “He wants to be at the helm of not just the underworld workings but even the overworld as far as politics and the social happenings in Freeland. He wants power he used to have. It seems like the ASA is government or backed by the government, so coming from politics he’s longing for that power again. The experiment is just a byproduct and what will give him that control again. And if he doesn’t get control over it, there is the possibility that more superheroes will emerge with the idea to take him down.”

Black Lightning has been renewed for a second season. ComicBook.com will provide you with any updates on the season two premiere as they come about.