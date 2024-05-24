McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Lobo, Spacehog and Dawg Exclusive Set Is 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last year, McFarlane Toys released a DC Multiverse figure and vehicle set that includes Lobo, his Spacehog ride, and his alien dog buddy. It includes chain and guitar accessories as well as an alternate head. Note that McFarlane Toys previously released a standalone DC Rebirth Lobo figure, but this set comes with the bike, the additional accessories and, most importantly, Dawg.

If you didn't snatch it up when it launched, your patience has paid off. At the time of writing it's available to order here on Amazon with a 30% discount ($48.82), which is its lowest price ever.

Will Jason Momoa Play Lobo in the DC Universe?

James Gunn and Peter Safran were asked if Momoa would be playing multiple characters in the new DC Universe — a rumor that had surfaced along with rumors that the actor could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. According to Gunn, however, Momoa will not be playing two characters.

"Jason will not play two characters despite what you guys might think," Gunn said, before adding that she's "really happy" with the actor.

Safran went a little further, suggesting that things are still undecided about several things — including a third Aquaman film — but that there are no plans for the actor to play two characters.

"It's too early. Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind," Safran said. "But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."