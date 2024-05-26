My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 First Look Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman is back in action with Adult Swim for Season 2, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 3! My Adventures with Superman had a very successful debut season with Adult Swim when it premiered last year, so it was no surprise to find out that the series would be continuing with a second season of episodes. Now after much more waiting, the new season has finally kicked off as it revisits Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen in a new status quo following everything that happened in the first season.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2's hour long premiere introduced shake ups to Clark and Lois' journey through the coming season, and set up that the conflicts would be getting much more complicated as it's clear that more people have been experimented on with Kryptonian technology. But it seems like things are only going to get more chaotic with the first look at what's coming in the next episode. Adult Swim has shared the promo for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3, and you can check it out below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 1st at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "Fullmetal Scientist"! pic.twitter.com/K5mSXPY492 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 26, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Fullmetal Scientist" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Clark's life falls apart as The General goes into hiding...in Clark's apartment! Meanwhile, Jimmy struggles with being a leader, and Lois goes toe-to-toe with Vicki Vale as they track down missing scientists!" My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 1st at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."