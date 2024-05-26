Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in June 2024
House of the Dragon highlights Max's June arrivals.
June is just under a week away, and Max is preparing for the new month by letting subscribers know about all of the new additions on the schedule. The Warner Bros. Discovery service recently revealed the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials making their way to its lineup over the course of June, giving everyone a clue about what's in store over the coming weeks.
When it comes to Max additions in June, all eyes are on House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series broke HBO records when it premiered in 2022 and received hordes of critical acclaim. At long last, the series returns for its second season, premiering simultaneously on HBO and Max on June 16th.
House of the Dragon may be the biggest title hitting Max next month, but the service will be adding quite a few popular movies as well. Movie additions in June include Uncut Gems, Mamma Mia!, Minari, Evil Dead, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
You can check out the full list of Max's June additions below!
June 1st
50/50
America's Sweethearts
American Heist
Bandits
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Demolition
The Disaster Artist
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Generation Por Que?
Hope Springs
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
The Invention of Lying
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Krampus
Life After
Mamma Mia!
Marmaduke
Minari
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
The Other Guys
Overlord
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Ride Along 2
Shadows
Shining Through
The Skin I Live In
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Splice
Sugar
The Time Traveler's Wife
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
Uncut Gems
Urban Legend
User Zero
Wanted
June 2nd
Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Ren Faire (HBO Original)
Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
June 3rd
Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
Keanu
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
June 4th
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
June 5th
Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)
June 6th
Am I OK? (2022)
June 7th
Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
June 10th
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)
June 11th
Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
June 13th
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)
June 16th
American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
June 17th
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)
June 18th
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
Here To Climb (HBO Original)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)
June 19th
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
June 20th
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
June 21st
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)
June 22nd
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)
June 23rd
Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
June 24th
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
June 25th
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
Dolphin Tale 2
High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
June 27th
Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
June 28th
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Problemista (A24)
June 30th
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)