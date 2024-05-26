Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in June 2024

June is just under a week away, and Max is preparing for the new month by letting subscribers know about all of the new additions on the schedule. The Warner Bros. Discovery service recently revealed the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials making their way to its lineup over the course of June, giving everyone a clue about what's in store over the coming weeks.

When it comes to Max additions in June, all eyes are on House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series broke HBO records when it premiered in 2022 and received hordes of critical acclaim. At long last, the series returns for its second season, premiering simultaneously on HBO and Max on June 16th.

House of the Dragon may be the biggest title hitting Max next month, but the service will be adding quite a few popular movies as well. Movie additions in June include Uncut Gems, Mamma Mia!, Minari, Evil Dead, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

You can check out the full list of Max's June additions below!