‘Black Lightning’: Who Gets Shot in “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”?

The latest installment of Black Lightning aired tonight, and the fate of a few characters was put in jeopardy.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw the town of Freeland dealing with the direct fallout of LaWanda White’s death at the hands of The 100. This led to a march in the streets, which Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) decided to attack.

Tobias pulled up in a car, pointing a gun at the crowd, and two people got shot. The first was Pastor Jeremiah Holt, who ended up surviving the altercation. And the second was Khalil (Jordan Calloway), the boyfriend of Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (China Anne McClain). The bullet ultimately ended up hitting his spine, meaning that he might not be able to walk again.

Jennifer and Khalil were about to hit a big step in their relationship, with the pair planning to have sex for the first time just days later. But after the events of tonight’s episode, it’s clear that their romance — and Khalil’s life, since he was planning to go to college on a track scholarship — will take a different direction.

“A lot of things happen between Jennifer and Khalil,” McClain told ComicBook.com. “It’s a whole journey throughout their story. I’ll just say right now that she really cares about him and he really cares about her, but they have some bumps in the road coming.”

In the process, the shooting shows the level of unrest within the town of Freeland, and how Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) has a unique role in it.

“I think some people look up to him,” showrunner Salim Akil told ComicBook.com. “If you’re inside the bubble then you love it, then you really dig him. And some people outside the bubble respect him and appreciate that he’s doing it within the chaos. Because not everybody can do that. I think those who don’t appreciate him see him as shining a light on things that they don’t want a light shined on.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.