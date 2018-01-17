‘Black Lightning’ Tops Twitter Trends in the US

The ratings for tonight’s season premiere of Black Lightning won’t be out until tomorrow, but the show’s impact can be seen in a pretty unique place – Twitter.

During the airing of tonight’s episode – as well as in the hour after that – #BlackLightning was listed as the top trending topic amongst Twitter users in the United States. And, as fans have already begun to see, an overwhelming number of those tweets are positive reactions to the new The CW series.

Black Lightning‘s premiere episode has already earned quite a critical response, with the show currently holding a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And judging by the response online, fans are having a pretty positive reaction as well.

“You guys are the legitimacy of doing a comic book show in the sense that the people who read comics and love that kind of material, it matters to us what they think,” Christine Adams, who plays Lynn Pierce, told ComicBook.com. “We know that this is an environment where there’s a lot of superhero shows, so the fact that it’s resonating with you is really exciting.”

Considering how Black Lightning‘s premiere takes on social issues – and brings authentic representation in the process – it’s safe to say that this amount of online conversation is welcomed by the show’s cast and crew.

“It is rooted in race as the world is now,” Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, who plays Tobias Whale, explained to ComicBook.com. “I think that it’s relatable to real life. Like, even though it’s a universe or multiverse or whatever you want to call it, right? It’s still very much so in today’s time. It’s dealing with the truths of today, whether you are a single mother, single father, student, gay or straight, black or white, dark or light, you know? It’s dealing with the truths and the realities that you may deal with of substance in your own life.”

“And now we’re bringing them and bringing the situations to a head for the world to kinda deal with and hopefully have a great conversation about.” Krondon continued. “That’s what I’m hoping happens, that there’s a great conversation.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.