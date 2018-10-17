‘Black Lightning’: Nafessa Williams on Anissa’s Future With Grace

Black Lightning‘s second season continued tonight, and it may have set a fan-favorite relationship on a new track.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Black Jesus Blues”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) coming to terms with her status as a superhero in a unique way — including deciding to get back out into the dating game. While at a party, Anissa sparked a connection with Zoe B. (Andy Allo), proceeding to have a one-night stand with her. Anissa and Zoe later returned to the same venue, only for Anissa to run into Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy), who was waitressing at the event.

As fans will remember, Anissa and Grace briefly hung out at the beginning of Season 1, only for the pair to lose touch due to Anissa’s emerging superpowers. Considering the fact that the two characters have a romance in the comics, fans have wondered if “ThunderGrace” is still in the cards. And according to Williams, there’s a chance it could happen, as Anissa begins to come to terms with who she is.

“I think it’s a matter of being with who is best for her.” Williams told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “That’s what I say. I think that is in real life and in the superhero world being with someone who is the better person for Anissa. And I’m not really sure who that is yet. She’s still dating and she’s still navigating that world. And really just first getting back out.”

“After first season, she was really really consumed with developing her powers, and understanding her powers, and learning how they work.” Williams added. “And trying to become the best super hero, she kind of left the love life out of the picture, so you’re watching her just getting back into it. Trying to juggle it and finding out who might be best for me and who can I share this world with. Because this is the thing where no one knows who she really is and what she’s really hiding. So I think it’s who is a better fit for her.”

“She’s still finding herself and is only 22 years old, so she’s still finding out who she is and what she wants.” Williams continued. “This new life of being a super hero it’s not easy. And it’s not easy to talk to everyone about it. People get hurt. People don’t understand so it’s a matter of, I think first, finding out who she really is. And then she can make a better judgment and a better decision on who she wants to be with and for how long. I think she is more interested in just someone real, who is going to fulfill her and not like just like, some fluff of a relationship you know, something real. Soul food if you will.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.