‘Black Lightning’: “Black Jesus Blues” Photos May Introduce Anissa’s New Love Interest

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues”, the upcoming second episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

The photos, which you can check out in our gallery below, will see the Pierce family continuing to deal with the consequences of their actions at the end of the show’s first season. Some of those consequences have already started to have major impact, such as Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) powers evoloving and Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) stepping down from his job as principal of Garfield in order to keep the school open. As you can see in the photos, though, there will be even more challenges to deal with, such as the return of Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) as well as what appears to be a new love interest for Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams).

The photos also reveal that Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III) will have some sort of influence over Khalil, unsurprising considering the loss of Syonide (Charlbi Dean) during the season premiere. According to Jones, one of the things the show will explore this year is Tobias’ struggles as well as his motivation — much of it centered around his loneliness.

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Marvin Jones III, who plays Whale, said recently. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

There will also be new characters contributing to the challenges this season as well.

Akil told Variety that season two will see the introduction of a new character who will specifically challenge the one member of the Pierce family who isn’t a metahuman — Jefferson’s (Cress Williams) wife and mother of his daughters, Lynn (Christine Adams).

“The Pierce family and the city of Freeland will have to deal with the consequences of the introduction of the drug Green Light and the discovery of Martin Proctor’s experiments,” Akil said. “In this new season there will be an introduction of a new character who will be Lynn’s co-worker, who will challenge Lynn in many new ways our other characters haven’t to the point Lynn starts to question if she’s the woman she needs to be for her family.”

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of The Flash.