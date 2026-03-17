Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets First New Update of 2026, Here’s What Changed

A surprising new update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has today been released by Sandfall Interactive. Near the end of 2025, Sandfall released a sizable update for Expedition 33 that brought with it a new area for players to explore. While one additional patch went live after this free DLC dropped, since that time, nothing more has happened with the acclaimed RPG, which made it seem like Sandfall could be completely done releasing updates for the title. Now, we know that this isn’t true just yet.

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As of this moment, update version 1.5.3 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is downloadable across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms. The patch mainly looks to resolve various bugs tied to Photo Mode, which have been plaguing some players for a bit. Other than this, some smaller gameplay bugs have also been squashed in relation to gameplay, while those on Steam Deck have seen visual improvements come about.

Sandfall also noted one frequent problem that players have noted that’s tied to Sirene is unable to be replicated on the studio’s end. As such, Sandfall has suggested that players who are running into this bug might want to update their OS to the latest version. If the problem continues, the Sandfall asks that Expedition 33 players continue to report the bug so that it can investigate it further.

To see everything that has been done to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with this new update, you can find the full patch notes by way of Sandfall attached below.

After a thorough internal investigation, the crash that occurred after defeating Sirene can no longer be reproduced on our end. If you keep getting this issue, we’d suggest updating your Windows to the latest version. If the issue persists, please submit a report and we’ll continue investigating.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Photo Mode

Fixed facial hair of characters being blurred in the Photo Mode on the close distance if Shading was set to Epic.

Fixed an issue in Photo mode that prevented the Inner Cone Angle and Outer Cone Angle options from affecting the shape of the preview light source.

Photo Mode’s spotlight and point light display has been modified to improve their visibility

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where loading a save while picking up a journal could cause that journal to disappear permanently and become impossible to collect again. Missing journals are now also restored retroactively when loading affected saves.

Fixed a soft lock that could occur, during the Chromatic Glissando encounter in Sirene’s Dress level, when a dead expeditioner equipped with Shortcut and Second Chance pictos was swallowed.

Fixed an issue on Gestral Beach where using the Rematch option after losing the volleyball minigame could create a blocked save.

Fixed a visual issue where characters affected by Inverted would not have the correct colour effect applied to their eyes.

Environment