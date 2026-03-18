Studio Ghibli Unveils Hayao Miyzaki’s Gorgeous New Work

For several decades since its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic studio in Japan when it comes to anime movies. Every film produced by the studio is famous for its breathtaking animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all while featuring visually stunning scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director, Hayao Miyazaki, had a profound impact on shaping the studio’s legacy, known for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more.

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Even at the age of 85, he continues working on new films and projects and doesn’t plan on slowing down. The studio kicked off the year with a gorgeous visual by Miyazaki for fans worldwide. 2026 is turning out to be a surprising year for Ghibli fans with the re-release of some major films as well as a new project by Hayao Miyazaki. According to Oricon, Studio Ghibli President Toshio Suzuki and director Goro Miyazaki share the first look at Miyazaki’s new work.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Panorama Box Has Been Unveiled

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

While the director has been working on a few films, the new project is unrelated to his future works. On March 17th, 2026, at Studio Ghibli’s main location in Koganei, Tokyo, Suzuki and Goro Miyazaki unveiled the first look at Miyazaki’s three-dimensional Panorama Box which features a series of newly drawn illustrations of the director’s previous films including Spirited Away, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more.

The box uses a layering technique and creates an illusion of three-dimensional depth in the scenes drawn by the director. The project was introduced with children in mind, as they loved the unique artistic box. The project is simply a preview for an exhibition planned for Studio Ghibli’s official theme park in Nagakute, Japan. The Panorama Box will be displayed at the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026.

What to Expect From Studio Ghibli in 2026

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Miyazaki has been working on a new film, the studio has yet to share any details on the project. The director was supposed to retire after his 2023 film The Boy and the Heron, but he keeps working despite his age. Although the studio hasn’t confirmed any ongoing films, just like each year, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America. Additionally, the official IMAX website confirmed exciting news in December 2025.

Additionally, following the success of the IMAX release of Princess Mononoke, IMAX and GKIDS will continue their collaboration and release more Ghibli titles in the format. The IMAX versions of the films will be created from new 4K restorations and will be overseen by the studio’s veteran animator, Atsushi Okui. For years, he has been involved in several classic Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more.

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