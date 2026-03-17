Top 7 Fox Animated Series That Need a Revival

While networks like Cartoon Network have created their fair share of animated originals, Fox has long been one of the biggest creators of animated series on broadcast television. Whether it be adult-oriented shows such as Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers, or the series that arrived on Fox Kids, there are plenty of shows that have helped build the network’s animated library. Unfortunately, not every series, adult-themed or not, was able to live forever on Fox, and there are more than a few examples of animated shows that are in desperate need of returning to the small screen.

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7.) Eek! The Cat

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Eek! The Cat premiered on Fox’s Saturday morning block in 1992, garnering five seasons to follow the titular character and his hilarious misadventures. The show blended idiosyncratic animation with edgier comedy than most other Saturday morning fare, so it’s a true shame that the series is nigh impossible to stream these days. Bringing back Eek and his colorful cast would work either skewed toward a younger audience or with a more adult-oriented theme, but this Fox series is deserving of a revival all the same.

6.) Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Image courtesy of Disney+

Alongside the X-Men, Spider-Man held the crown for one of the best Saturday morning superhero cartoons of all time. The webslinger first swung onto Fox in 1994, netting five seasons to follow Peter Parker and his cast of allies and enemies. With Disney seeing massive success in X-Men ’97, it would seem like a slam dunk to see Spidey also return in a similar fashion, especially since both Peter and Mary Jane were spotted during one of the former’s episodes in its first season. Considering Spider-Man: The Animated Series ended on a giant cliffhanger, many fans are dying to see this take on one of Marvel’s greatest superheroes return on Disney+. Luckily, unlike Eek the Cat, you can check out the entire series streaming on Disney’s premiere platform.

5.) Silver Surfer: The Animated Series

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Sticking with the subject of superheroes, the Silver Surfer animated series that aired on Fox Kids can sometimes be lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the tale of Norrin Rad wasn’t able to hit the same heights as Spider-Man or the X-Men, only having one season to its name, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe ruling the world, now seems like an excellent time for a revival. Much like Spidey, the 1998 series ended on quite a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of Galactus’s former herald hanging in the balance. With Thanos now a household name thanks to the Avengers’ films, giving the Silver Surfer a new animated series to explore Marvel’s cosmic side seems like an easy win.

4.) The Tick

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While The Tick would return thanks to the recent live-action adaptation that arrived on Amazon Prime Video, you’d be hard-pressed to find an animation fan who didn’t ultimately prefer the original Fox Kids series. Gaining three seasons following its debut in 1994, the show put the property on the map by blending superhero antics with some hilarious, more mundane events. There’s a reason that the series is still thought highly of to this day, over thirty years since it first debuted, and seeing the cartoon receive a revival in this era of superheroes would make for a great addition to the medium.

3.) The Critic

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures Television

This might be seen as something of a cheat as Jay Sherman originally debuted on ABC, but for its second season, The Critic was a Fox original series. Made by many of the creative minds that helped make The Simpsons, the series still has jokes that resonate to this day. What makes us want this revival so badly is that all the people are in place to make this happen, as voice actor Jon Lovitz and creator Al Jean has been dying to return to this world. Hopefully, we get to see the boisterous film critic make a comeback sooner rather than later, especially with so many animated series getting resurrected these days.

2.) The Great North

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The most recent series on our list that was canceled last year, The Great North was a worthy show to stand alongside the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad. Holding an animated style close to that of Bob’s Burgers, the wintery show has a unique aesthetic all its own, with a verbose cast to match. While the series finale did a good job of wrapping up the story, revisiting the events of the premiere episode, the creators have talked about how they would love to return to the series. Even with five seasons under its belt, the show felt as though it could have continued for much longer and follow in the footsteps of many of Fox’s other long-running, more adult-themed animated series.

1.) Axe Cop

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Another series led by Nick Offerman, Axe Cop only gained two seasons to its name, but the potential for a future is limitless. The original premise of the webcomic was the idea that a story was being written by a five-year-old, to then be animated by a professional, making for some mind-bending stories featuring the titular law encorcement officer. Premiering on Fox in 2013, the show can, essentially, create any premise it so desires, thanks to its radical storytelling method. In this age, where Adult Swim has become such a big hit on cable, this could be another animated series for Fox to add to its resume to stay fresh within the animation world.

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