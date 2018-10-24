‘Black Lightning’ Star Cress Williams on Thunder’s New Methods

The world of Black Lightning is evolving pretty wildly week by week, and one of the show’s core relationships might be put to the test.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Master Lowry”, below!

Cress Williams, who stars as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, recently spoke to reporters about the ever-evolving relationship with Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams). Now that Anissa has become a lot more comfortable with her superpowers, her methods have evolved quite a bit, culminating in her stealing money once again to stop a clinic from being sold to bad businessmen. While Jefferson might not be aware of what his daughter is doing, it sounds like things will very quickly come to a head.

“It’s going to come out.” Williams explained. “I’m not in it yet from a parent standpoint, but it’s that same journey that parents and children have when the child basically passes 18, passes 21. So they are an adult, but maybe they still live under your roof. And that tension of ‘You’re an adult and I got to let you be an adult, but you’re still my child and we do things differently.’”

“You take away the powers, that’s what’s happening, and that’s what’s going to play out.” Williams continued. “Even more so in this season, because she starts to really just step into her own and do things the way she sees fit, ie, the whole Robin Hood thing.

“There’s not really a lot of gray when it comes to Jefferson, he’s very black and white.” Williams added. “But underneath it all it is that tension of… she’s trying to really firmly step into being an adult, and he’s unsuccessfully trying to figure out ‘What’s that next level look like? How do you let your child go and be an adult?’ And how hard that must be when you see them doing things that, A, you wouldn’t do, but also you see them doing things because you have that wisdom of that’s not going to… end well and that’s what’s going to happen.”

You can view the synopsis for next week’s episode, “Translucent Freak”, below!

“PRESSURE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Anissa (Nafessa Williams) about her reckless and irresponsible behavior leading to a fierce disagreement. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.