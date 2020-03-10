Black Lightning: SPOILER dies in “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation”

The Season 3 finale of Black Lightning saw Freeland and its heroes make their final stand against the Markovians in what amounted to a full-on fight for the beleaguered city’s fate. Between the ASA and Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) each having their own designs on the city’s metahuman population and the U.S. government prepared to nuke the city to end Gravedigger once and for all, there were some majorly high stakes heading into the final battle. Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his allies were determined to win the day, but unfortunately their efforts came at a high cost — especially for one beloved of the Freeland community.

Spoilers for the Black Lightning Season 3 finale, “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the siege on Freeland, Henderson helped with the Resistance in fighting the Markovians off, eventually making his way to the secret entrance to the ASA facility. He holds position there as Gravedigger makes his way inside, but when Markovian forces prepare to attack and kill Black Lightning, he acts and takes them out. Unfortunately, his heroic act results in him being mortally wounded by a blast to the chest. Black Lightning rushes to Henderson’s aid, but there is nothing the superhero can do but be there with his friend and say goodbye as Henderson breathes his last.

Chief Henderson’s death is a tragic one and a big loss for Jefferson/Black Lightning, but it’s not one that will come as a huge surprise for fans of The CW series. Back in January, it was announced that Gupton would not be returning as a member of the series’ cast in the upcoming fourth season with Gupton himself noting on social media that Henderson was “not in the plans for season 4.”

“And that’s a wrap,” Gupton wrote on Twitter at the time. “My final night on the set of Black Lightning. In December before X-mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for season 4. My heart to a helluva hard working crew. Big praise and thanks to cast, writers, producers, staff CW, WB, Black Lightning.”

Henderson’s death also dashes hopes some had that the character might simply move from Black Lightning to the upcoming Superman & Lois. As the character Inspector Henderson has close ties with Superman and Metropolis — the character was originally created for the 1940s radio drama The Adventures of Superman — there were those who thought the character might make the move giving a more concrete connection between Black Lightning and the rest of the Arrowverse now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finally brought everyone together. Sadly, that just isn’t meant to be.

What did you think about the season finale of Black Lightning? Let us know in the comments below.