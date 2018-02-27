‘Black Lightning’: Inside: “Three Sevens: The Book Of Thunder” Trailer Released

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes video for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder”, tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

The episode will see Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) getting further involved in Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) vigilante activities despite her reservations, especially after the medical issues Jefferson experienced last episode because of his powers and his suit.

“Basically, her and Gambi are the only people that really know what’s going on, so she has to be there,” Adams says in the video. “Not just to protect them, but also to sort of keep it in the family.”

As it turns out, though, keeping it in the family may refer to more than just protecting Jefferson. “The Book of Thunder” will also follow both Pierce daughters, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) as they explore their newfound powers in different ways. While Jennifer continues to have issues with bullying, Anissa suits up and goes even deeper into her grandfather’s journalistic pursuits. And speaking of the late Alvin Pierce, when Jefferson isn’t drawing Lynn back into Black Lightning‘s world by needing her scientific expertise, he’s doing some investigating of his own. Judging by the previously released synopsis for tonight’s episode, Jefferson will continue to look into his father’s murder.

In the series’ pilot, Jefferson revealed that he initially became Black Lightning in order to punish Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) after he literally stuffed newspaper articles down his father’s throat until he choked to death. Now that Jefferson is certain Whale is alive and well, it sounds like his focus has shifted from protecting Freeland against The 100 to avenging his father’s death. You can check out the full synopsis for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” below.

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices.

Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams). Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106).

