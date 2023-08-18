Blue Beetle: Rumors of Jason Sudeikis Playing Ted Kord Debunked

✖

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will finally bring the story of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) to life on the big screen. One of the biggest lingering questions surrounding the film, which recently began production, has been the possible presence of Ted Kord, Jaime's predecessor as Blue Beetle in the comics. A now-deleted casting call, which requested a "Ted Body Double" for the film, seemed to suggest that Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis might have been cast in the role — but it now appears that that isn't the case. According to a tweet from The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez, Sudeikis is definitely not playing Ted Kord in Blue Beetle. ComicBook.com has also been able to confirm that Sudeikis will not be appearing in the movie.

No, Jason Sudekis is NOT playing Ted Kord in Blue Beetle. He is not in the movie AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/kHE3sl8A1F — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 24, 2022

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hammer, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.