Blue Beetle Casting Call Hints at Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis Playing Major DC Hero

UPDATE: ComicBook.com has been able to confirm that Sudeikis has not been cast as Ted Kord in Blue Beetle, and will not have a role in the movie. The original story is as follows:

Details are gradually coming to light about DC's Blue Beetle movie, as the live-action project is currently in the middle of production. As Xolo Maridueña has been cast in the lead role of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, and the supporting cast has started to take shape, the question of Ted Kord's role in the film has remained. In the comics, Ted is Jaime's predecessor and sometimes-mentor in the world of Blue Beetle, and whether or not he would appear in the film — and who would play him — has been speculated about at length. A recently-discovered casting call for Blue Beetle might provide our answer, thanks to the Facebook page for Bill Marinella Casting, which has been recruiting a number of stand-ins and smaller roles for the film. One post (via Cosmic Circus) calls for an actor between the ages of 20-55 to be a "Ted Body Double" for a still photo shoot for the film, and uses a photo of actor Jason Sudeikis as a reference.

(Photo: Bill Marinella Casting Inc. / Facebook)

This not only seems to be our first confirmation that Ted will appear in the film in some capacity, but seems to heavily hint that Sudeikis could be the one playing the role. If that does end up being the case, having the Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live star join Blue Beetle would definitely be a surprising development.

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hammer, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.