Blue Beetle Official Logo Revealed by Warner Bros.

Fan-favorite DC hero Blue Beetle is finally making his way to the world of live-action next year with the debut of a new feature film. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is set to lead the movie as Jaime Reyes and fans have been openly ecstatic to see what he does with the role. We haven't seen a lot from Blue Beetle just yet, but Warner Bros. has now given fans a glimpse at the film's official logo.

Warner Bros. took the stage at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on Monday night, where ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo is in attendance, and revealed some information about several movies set to hit the big screen over the next couple of years. During a sizzle reel, the studio flashed the first logo for Blue Beetle, which you can check out below!

A logo for the upcoming film 'BLUE BEETLE' has surfaced online.



(via @redovah_) pic.twitter.com/riHLWbwyKM — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 26, 2022

Blue Beetle is not only an interesting project because of its lead character and compelling cast, but also because it received a promotion of sorts during the promotion process. The film was originally supposed to be released on HBO Max but Warner Bros. made the decision to instead send Blue Beetle to theaters.

Maridueña stars in Blue Beetle alongside Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia, Damian Alcazar, Harvey Guillen, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The film is being directed by Angel Manuel Sota with a script from Gareth Dunnet-Alcoce.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña revealed in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

DC's live-action Blue Beetle film is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.