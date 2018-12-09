Superman Actor Brandon Routh Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder

Superman actress Margot Kidder passed away Sunday and both comic book fans and celebrities alike have been remembering the Lois Lane actress, paying tribute to and honoring her legacy on social media. Now, Superman Returns star Brandon Routh is sharing his own heartfelt tribute to Kidder.

Routh, who played Clark Kent/Superman in the 2006 film, took to Twitter to recall his own experience meeting Kidder.

I had the honor of meeting #MargotKidder & speaking with her about her Superman experience.

She is my #LoisLane, just as #ChristopherReeve is my Superman. I’m grateful for the inspiring energy she brought to Lois & for her advocacy for #MentalHealthIsssues.#ThankYouMargot — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) May 15, 2018

Routh isn’t alone in noting that Kidder was “his” Lois Lane. Kidder’s take on the iconic The Daily Planet journalist who just so happened to also be Superman’s love interest is considered by many to be the defacto standard when it comes to portraying Lois on the big screen. Kidder herself attributed to this to the simplicity of the performance, along with Christopher Reeve’s take on Superman.

“No, they always go back because that film was better written and directed,” Kidder told HeyUGuys. “They go back to them because they were so much truer to the comic books. Kids learn the morality tale of Jesus in a way; a guy away from his dad, floundering around on Earth and is this purely good person. Superman responds to women by saving them, saves the children and beats up the bad guys, if you will.”

In addition to her appearance in Superman, Kidder’s performances in Black Christmas, The Amityville Horror, and Sisters made her an icon. Kidder also appeared in Smallville (alongside Reeve,) The L Word, and won an Emmy for her performance in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. She also appeared on Broadway in a production of The Vagina Monologues.

She was also an outspoken advocate for mental health and was open about her own struggles with bipolar disorder.

Kidder was born on October 17, 1948, in the Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2005.