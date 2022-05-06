Cartoon Network Teases Teen Titans Go & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse Premiere

✖





Teen Titans GO! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is approaching quickly. Cartoon Network is hyped for the movie's release and showing off the cover art on social media. May 24th is the big day for the home release. Four days later, fans can catch the movie on Cartoon Network, and a month later people can stream it on HBO Max! Lex Luthor has a menacing group of DC Super Villains plotting to take over the multiverse. But, when the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls join forces, it might be enough to save all the worlds from danger. The multiverse is a popular concept right now, and it only makes sense to have DC Comics' zaniest team address a threat to life as we know it. Check out the art down below for yourself!

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team," Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios wrote in a press release. "Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series."

DC Comics dropped a brand new synopsis for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse: "With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!"

Mayhem in the Multiverse will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and Digital on May 24th. On TV, it premieres on Cartoon Network on May 28th and streams on HBO Max beginning June 28th.

Are you excited to see Teen Titans GO! hit the Multiverse? Let us know down in the comments!