Teen Titans GO! Finally Has a New Streaming Home

DC fans officially have a new place to stream Teen Titans GO!. On Thursday, October 14th, the first six seasons of Teen Titans Go! became available to stream on HBO Max. While this doesn’t include the currently-airing seventh season, it does give viewers of all ages an opportunity to check out a good chunk of the series, which was previously only available to stream on Hulu. This move also occurs just in time for this weekend’s DC FanDome virtual convention, which is expected to feature Teen Titans GO! in its DC Kids FanDome portion.

This marks the latest Teen Titans-related content to hit the platform, with the original animated series and the movies Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and Justice League vs. Teen Titans already available, alongside the HBO Max exclusive live-action Titans series. The show’s spinoff feature film, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, was previously available through HBO, but is not on the service at the moment.

Teen Titans GO! is an animated series that follows the adventures of the young Titans: Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Robin (Scott Menville), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong), and Starfire (Hynden Walch) as they protect over Jump City. While the series was met with backlash when it first debuted, it has since found a passionate audience, spawned an upcoming spinoff, and introduced epic crossovers with everyone from Freakazoid to the DC Super-Hero Girls to iconic comic creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

“If you look at the Teen Titans cartoon show, and even Teen Titans Go! — which is just a straight-out comedy — the characters are still sort of in character,” Wolfman explained to DC Universe Infinite in 2018. “The characters are easily identifiable, iconic characters, each one representing a certain power, a certain emotion, a certain ability. It’s very easy to understand. The depth comes in the actual stories, but their problems are very simple to get and who they are is simple to understand.”

