Teen Titan Go! Renewed, DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Trailer Released

Teen Titans Go! (which recently found a new streaming home) will be back for its eighth season. WarnerMedia Kids & Family revealed the renewal news on Monday along with the trailer for the upcoming Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls crossover Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. Airing over Memorial Day, the special brings the two animated superhero teams together to battle Lex Luthor and his new group of DC Super-Villain. Mayhem in the Multiverse is a feature-length animated TV movie that will also be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and Digital on May 24th. It premieres on Cartoon Network on May 28th and will stream on HBO Max beginning June 28th.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will premiere later in 2022. The new season will introduce new DC characters, including Beard Hunter, King Shark, and others, plus surprise celebrity guests. Teen Titans Go! is the longest-running animated series in DC history, with season eight bringing the show’s 400th episode.

“The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios in a press release. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.”

Here’s the synopsis for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse: “With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!”

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse features an ensemble voice cast. It includes Kimberly Brooks (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Bumblebee, Greg Cipes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Batman, Will Friedle (Batman Beyond, Kim Possible) as Lex Luthor & Aquaman, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Wonder Woman, Young Diana, & Giganta, Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) as The Flash, Hawkman, Green Lantern/John Stewart, Scott Menville (Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters) as Robin, Max Mittleman (ThunderCats Roar) as Superman, Jessica McKenna (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aqualad, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines, Charles in Charge) as Control Freak, Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest, Gone Girl) as Cythonna & Speaker of Nations, Tara Strong (Loki, Ben 10, Unikitty!) as Raven & Harley Quinn, Nicole Sullivan (Family Guy, Black-ish) as Supergirl, Cree Summer (Rugrats, Better Things) as Catwoman & Hippolyta, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Jor El & Solomon Grundy, Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) as Star Sapphire & Zatanna, and Hynden Walch (Groundhog Day) as Starfire.

Matt Peters (Injustice, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) and Katie Rice (Animaniacs) direct Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse from a script by Jase Ricci (Tangled: The Series). Jeff Curtis and James Ricci are producers. James Tucker (The Death and Return of Superman) is the supervising producer, and Sam Register is an executive producer.