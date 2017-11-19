Was There A Catwoman Easter Egg In ‘Justice League’?

Justice League have plenty of fan service and Easter Eggs, but did it also manage to slip in an appearance from Selina Kyle?

Spoilers incoming for Justice League, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

One eagle-eyed fan on Reddit spotted something that could very well be a nod to Selina Kyle. User Tsarita happened upon the sequence towards the end of the film, and a screenshot certainly gives it some credence.

“Right in the final montage of the movie, right before the final shot where Superman flies off, there’s that part right by the museum with Diana,” Tsarita wrote. “There’s cops and couple of them are escorting a young lady dressed in red (very classy, reminiscing of a Audrey Hepburn kind of style, with big updo and big fancy sunglasses) towards a car. The camera PANS ON her for a second, and it’s in focus. It felt like they wanted us to pay attention to her, as she was in focus for a long time.”

You can judge the image for yourself below, but the evidence builds a bit more. The lady in red is in cuffs, presumably being arrested for a theft attempt at the museum. Wonder Woman is also seen in that scene returning a statue to a crate, and that statue is of…a cat.

Yeah, that seems much more than just a coincidence, and another commenter also noticed a little girl with cat ears right after that sequence.

Granted, all of this could just be fans seeing what they want to see, but it’s hard to argue with all of these things together. They truly seem to add up to Selina Kyle.

Now, this also doesn’t mean that the person playing the part is the franchise’s Catwoman or that any future movies will reference this in her official origin, but it’s still a great nod to fans regardless of what it turns into. That said, it would be great to have a nod to these events if and when the character eventually makes her DC cinematic universe debut.

Fans can judge the sequence for themselves, as Justice League is in theaters now.