DC Sends Catwoman on a Mission to Find the Children of a Dead Batman Villain

While a new era of Batman begins with a new creative team, Catwoman is on a mission of her own related to a major villain's death. Batman #125 features a new jumping-on point with the debut of the creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez. The biggest outcome to come out of their introductory tale involves the apparent death of Penguin, with Oswald Cobblepot framing Batman in the process. With Penguin out of the picture, it leaves ownership of his Iceberg Lounge up in the air. When Catwoman is recruited to help serve Penguin's will, readers learn the Batman villain has a host of secret children.

WARNING: Spoilers for Batman #125 follow. Continue at your own risk.

The backup story in Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky, Belén Ortega, Luis Guerrero, and Clayton Cowles takes place in the Iceberg Lounge, as a gang war breaks out to determine who will take control of Penguin's stomping grounds. Catwoman also happens to be in attendance and attempts to break up a fight before the Underbroker makes his triumphant return to Gotham City. He was one of the many new characters created during James Tynion IV and Jimenez's fan-favorite run on Batman. Underbroker brings with him another new character called The Executor, a massive robot that specializes in wills and estates for "unconventional citizens." The Executor's job is to find the 10 individuals referenced in Penguin's will to make sure the proper individuals are granted possession of the Iceberg Lounge.

The Executor shows up at Selina Kyle's residence to ask for her help in finding the people for the will reading. They only have seven days, and Executor offers to pay Catwoman $500,000 for her services. This is where The Executor reveals the 10 people they need to find are Penguin's children, which leaves a shocked look on Catwoman's face.

It's not unheard of to learn a major villain has offspring, but 10 is a pretty big number, even for Penguin. Batman #125's main story involved Penguin hiring Clayface to help him murder Gotham's wealthiest citizens, which includes Bruce Wayne. Penguin is suffering from mercury poisoning, and his dying wish is to pay back all of the socialites who never gave him the time of day. The revelation of 10 children leaves the door open to introduce new heroes and villains to the Batman Family, though they may not have their father anymore after he staged his own death and framed Batman for it.

