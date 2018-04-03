‘Constantine’ Artist Shares ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Finale Poster Featuring Jonah Hex and Beebo

Kyle Frink, the illustrator who provided Zed Martin’s precognitive drawing sketches on NBC’s Constantine TV series, has returned to the character again (this time at ComicBook.com’s invitation) to provide a sneak peek at next week’s season 3 finale, “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly.”

The image features John Constantine (of course), along with Jonah Hex and Beebo, the adorable stuffed animal once confused for Viking god of war. It is drawn in Zed’s charcoal sketch style and its layout is inspired by posters for Sergio Leone’s Western classic The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

You can check the full image out in the tweet below.

Last month, Frink took to social media to share Zed’s first “new sketch” since the end of the Constantine series, which preceded “Necromancing the Stone.” The day that episode first aired, Warner Bros. Television announced that Ryan’s Constantine would be joining the cast of Legends of Tomorrow if the series got a season four. Earlier today, that renewal was made official.

On Constantine, Zed began to have visions, and would sketch them. The first of the series led her to John Constantine, and after they met, he recruited her to assist him in his battle against the Rising Darkness. Between her psychic visions and her art skills, she became a valuable asset to Constantine, and one of his few close friends who did not die.

Ryan first played the role of Constantine on the NBC series, which lasted for one season. After that, he appeared in a Sara Lance (Caity Lotz)-centric episode of Arrow, officially bringing the character into The CW’s shared DC Universe. Ryan followed this by portraying Constantine in the animated feature film Justice League Dark, and most recently with a Constantine animated series for CW Seed.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an actor so completely bring to life an established comic book character as Matt Ryan did for John Constantine,” Constantine showrunner Daniel Cerone told ComicBook.com. “Between the NBC series and his subsequent appearances on CW, it would feel strange to see or hear anyone else in that role at this point.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.