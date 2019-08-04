The CW Announces Dates for Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

We now know when The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover will grace our TV screens. During the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, the official dates and times for the five-night event were revealed.

Supergirl – Sunday, December 8th (8/7c)

Batwoman – Monday, December 9th (8/7c)

The Flash – Tuesday, December 10th (8/7c)

Arrow – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (8/7c)

Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (9/8c)

As it stands now, the television adaptation of “Crisis” is shaping up to be a television event unlike any other. The press tour also revealed that characters from Black Lightning will officially be part of the event, as well as iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. They join Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, and Robin actor Burt Ward in a currently-unknown role.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last month.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.