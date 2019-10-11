First Look at Burt Ward on Crisis on Infinite Earths Surfaces Online

DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. TV are really going all out for the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, bringing in a ton of previous franchise stars to reprise their roles in various alternate earths. Kevin Conroy, Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, and many others are showing up in the Arrowverse event to show just how vast the DC Universe truly is. Perhaps one of the most exciting additions to the event is Burt Ward, the actor who played Robin in the original Batman TV series alongside the late Adam West.

Ward was one of the very first actors in a DC TV series, and he’s going to be making his mark on the Crisis event this fall. There’s been no official word as to who he will be playing in the crossover, but the first photo of the actor on set reveals a costume that is clearly inspired by Robin.

As you can see in the image below, Ward is still rocking the red and yellow colors that his character donned all those years ago. Does this mean he could be playing Robin yet again?

Burt Ward filming crossover #CrisisonInfiniteEarths premiere in downtown Vancouver.

Ward hasn’t played Robin in a live-action format in quite a long time, though he has voiced the character in several animation projects over the years. That said, he has made it clear that he’d love the chance to return to the world of DC live-action at some point, which he will finally be able to do with Crisis.

“Of course!” Ward told ComicBook.com back in 2016. “I’m an actor and I love doing everything to do with Batman. I love doing other projects as well. I’ve done forty movies for television. You know, it’s a wonderful thing; Gotham is a great show. And all I can tell you is that I would be happy to do it; I’d be happy to any kind of project. I love to work!”

Are you looking forward to seeing Burt Ward in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? Who do you think he’ll be playing? Let us know in the comments!