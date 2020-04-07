Crisis on Infinite Earths EP Offers Fans a Chance to Own A Piece of Arrowverse History and Help Those Impacted By COVID-19

Arrow co-creator and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” showrunner Marc Guggenheim is offering fans a chance to own two of the original pitch boards created for the event, with the money going to benefit people impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Two of the pitchboards — one featuring a listing of the Paragons who would team with the Monitor to save the multiverse, and one featuring the most notable alternate Earths in the storyline — are now on eBay, with sales that will conclude in a week. You can check them out at the links below. Calling it “Crisis for Crisis,” Guggenheim is working with this writer to offer the boards online. The two are being sold separately to give more than one fan an opportunity to win, but the money raised will be pooled and divided evenly between two charities.

Half of the revenue generated will go to Feeding America, which distributes food to the needy and funds to local food banks around the country. The other half will be donated to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, the same charity that DC Comics is donating $250,000 to in order to support comic book retailers facing financial challenges.

“Back during the ‘Invasion!’ crossover, [ComicBook.com writer Russ Burlingame] and I auctioned off script books that I had made for that event,” Guggenheim explained. “Russ and I had already been talking about doing a similar auction of these ‘Crisis’ pitch boards. We were just trying to figure out the right cause. Obviously, the global pandemic made up our minds for us. There are too many people in great need of help, but Russ and I wanted to prioritize something as basic as feeding people, as well as supporting the comic book stores whose businesses have been devastated by this pandemic.”

The “Invasion!” scriptbook we auctioned earned around $500 to benefit the family of Bill Mantlo, the writer of the original Invasion! comics event.

The pitch boards are made up of heavy-duty foam core. The “Paragons” board has the photos of the Paragons attached using Velcro, so that they could be removed and replaced if needed. The boards were made for Guggenheim and executive producer Greg Berlanti by DC Comics, and Guggenheim used them to pitch the Crisis storyline to Warner Bros., and then the CW. The boards are roughly 3′ tall (about the size of a movie poster). Guggenheim is offering to pay for shipping.

You can see the links to the auctions below, along with photos (provided by Guggenheim) of the available pitch boards.

BINC is a 501(c)3) non-profit dedicated to assisting booksellers in need, including comic book retailers. In the past, BINC has offered financial assistance to comic book stores impacted by natural disasters and other crises. The Feeding America network is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. It works with individuals, charities, businesses and government to help end hunger.

The CW is re-airing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this week, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Two episodes will air tonight, followed by one tomorrow at 8 p.m. On Thursday, the event will conclude with two more episodes airing at 8 and 9 p.m.