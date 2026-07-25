Lanterns Comic-Con Footage Confirms What DCU Citizens Think of Hal Jordan as Green Lantern

DC Studios pulled the curtain back on its highly anticipated Lanterns series at San Diego Comic-Con thanks to a new trailer and a full panel with the cast and creative team. While the trailer had a number of major revelations of its own to share, those in attendance at the panel also from the series, and that new footage happened to very much confirm just what DCU citizens think of Hal Jordan as Green Lantern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook was at the Lanterns panel for the new footage, which included an extended clip of a scene we’ve seen in the trailer. The clip starts with Hal picking up John Stewart in a car and being curious about the fact that John didn’t ask about where he was. The conversation features the two butting heads a bit, and then Hal gives Stewart the Power Ring and tells him to meet him at a taco stand down the road. That’s when Hal jumps out of the car, leaving John to figure it out as the car sails off the edge of a cliff.

The next piece of footage shows John finding Hal at the taco stand, and Hal is taking photos with fans when he arrives. Hal seems to be a crowd favorite, with a child even telling Hal that their mother misses his Green Lantern uniform, though Hal says he still wears it for special occasions. When Hal asks John what construct he made to save himself after the fall, John tells him it was bubble wrap.

There was even more footage shown at the panel, and this one was another extended scene from the trailer. This time it was Hal visiting Sinestro in the Sciencells in a bid to get more information on the Manhunters. Sinestro tells Hal that if the Manhunters are still around, they would be the second greatest threat Hal is facing. The first is John Stewart. Sinestro questions Hal’s knowledge of the real situation at hand, and Hal confirms that he does realize John is being trained as his replacement, not a backup.

Hal then heads back to his motel and starts to charge his ring and recite the Lantern Oath, but John enters the room and starts a fight with Hal, and things get violent quickly. At one point, John is choking Hal as a red light starts glowing outside, and while this could be Manhunter-related, that red light has a habit of signaling rage, which could mean that John’s vicious attack is perhaps fueled by something related to the Red Lantern Corps. That’s conjecture on my part though, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Between the additional footage and the Comic-Con Lanterns trailer, this ended up being an incredibly strong showing for Lanterns and DC, especially if you count the comics side of the equation. While DC Studios didn’t do a big presentation at Comic-Con, they certainly left a strong impression where there was once perhaps more questions than excitement.

Lanterns premieres on HBO on August 16th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!