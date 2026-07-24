Paramount Agrees to Postpone Warner Bros. Merger Until 2027, With a Deadline Near Man of Tomorrow

The ongoing saga of the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. has taken another turn. A new report has dropped, claiming that Paramount and Warner Bros. have postponed the proposed merger until the date of June 1, 2027, as lawsuits targeting the merger (filed by the Writers Guild of America and state attorneys general) get vetted for merit.

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The postponement is said to be related to stipulations that hold Paramount to a whopping $7 million-per-day “ticking fee” for not closing the deal before the deadline of September 30th. These current lawsuits likely would’ve made the deadline impossible to meet. However, DC fans can’t breathe easily just yet: this now puts the potential Paramount-Warner Bros. merger right on the doorstep of DC Studios and James Gunn’s highly-anticipated Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Both Paramount and Warner Bros. committed to the postponement in a federal court filing today, with attorneys for both studios releasing a joint statement: “The transaction at issue in State of California and Writers Guild shall not close, be consummated, or otherwise be completed and Defendants will not take any steps, directly or indirectly, to integrate or consolidate their operations pursuant to the Transaction until the earlier of (1) five days after the merits determination in these matters, or (2) June 1, 2027. This stipulation and order extends to Defendants’ agents, officers, servants, employees, attorneys, and other persons who are in active concert or participation with Defendants.”

The wording of that is key: while June 1, 2027 is the ultimate deadline, the stipulations allow for Paramount and WB to resume merger negotiations just five days after the lawsuits are found to be without merit. It really comes down to the speediness (or not) of the court system.

How Could Paramount & Warner Bros.’ Merger Affect Man of Tomorrow

Warner Bros. / DC Studios

If the merger delay does indeed go to the ultimate deadline, it may not be the greatest thing for Man of Tomorrow. Fans have strong feelings about Paramount and WB becoming one entity, especially when it comes to franchises like the DC Universe.

Obviously, Paramount wouldn’t want to do anything to potentially disrupt Man of Tomorrow‘s performance, as the Superman franchise is one of the key pillars of not just DC Studios, but Warner Bros.’ franchise and merchandising plan. However, no studio controls the court of public opinion: it’s hard to imagine that James Gunn and the cast of Man of Tomorrow want to be the first ones sent out on the front lines to field all the many press questions about what the merger means, how things are changing, etc. It would be a looming shadow over what is expected to be a major second chapter in the story of Superman (David Corenswet), including a team-up with his nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to defend Earth against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

The movie will feature all sorts of other DCU heroes, including Supergirl (Milly Alcock), Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) and the return of the “Justice Gang” from the first film (Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl). After Supergirl failed to carry on the box office momentum created by Superman, there’s increased pressure on Man of Tomorrow to reaffirm the DCU’s viability on the big screen.

Man of Tomorrow has a release date of July 9, 2027. Discuss the latest DCU over on the ComicBook Forum!