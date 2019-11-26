Crisis on Infinite Earths Reveals First Official Look at Tom Cavanagh as Pariah

Crisis on Infinite Earths has cast Tom Cavanagh in the role of Pariah. Now DC Television and The CW have revealed the first photo of The Flash star in costume for the role. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed Kavnagh’s role at San Diego Comic Con. “As part of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, not only will Tom be playing the two characters we heard here, he will also be playing Pariah as part of the crossover,” Wallace said. “He works for the Anti-Monitor… In the original miniseries, it’s Pariah who is very much integral in releasing the Anti-Multiverse,. For Tom to play such a pivotal character… it’s just going to tear your guts out and make you cry.”

Wallace further said that the reason for Cavanagh’s new role, which will be revealed at the end of the first “graphic novel,” which will “lead up to a very, very big twist at the end of the Bloodwork case that launches Crisis.”

The first official photo was revealed via KSiteTV. You can take a look at it below.

Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman for a five-episode event. Three of those episodes will air in December. The final two will follow in January. The event takes its title from the 1985 DC Comics event maxiseries that rewrote DC Comics continuity. The event remains one of the best-known comics crossovers of all time. The television event will also mark the end of an era for Arrow, the series that birthed The CW’s DC Comics family of shows. The series is set for its final season in the fall.

The Crisis event is stacked with exciting casting. Brandon Routh, who plays the Atom in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will reprise his role as Superman from Superman Returns, though this time he’ll be the disillusioned, distant Superman of the Kingdom Come universe. Kevin Conroy will play Bruce Wayne in live-acton for the first time. Lucifer is rumored to make an appearance, and other DC Television alums will return.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths event begins on Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th. The story continues on Batwoman on Monday, December 9th and on The Flash on Tuesday, December 10th. The crossover will then take a month-long break for the holidays before concluding in episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, both airing on Tuesday, January 14th.

What do you think of Tom Cavanagh’s look as Pariah in The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event? Let us know in the comments! The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.