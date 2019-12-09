Do DC Universe’s Titans Appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1?

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover began tonight, uniting a surprising array of DC properties under one roof. The epic event has been a source of speculation amongst fans for the past year or so, as they wondered which movies and TV shows would potentially be folded into the Arrowverse’s multiverse. One of the biggest unanswered questions was which of DC Universe’s original shows – namely, fan-favorites like Titans and Doom Patrol – would factor into the event, if at all. A rumor had popped up in the months leading up to the crossover that characters from Titans would be represented in the event — and fans finally got their answer in tonight’s episode. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with a montage of sorts, showcasing various Earths that were destroyed by the Anti-Monitor’s wave of anti-matter. One Earth included among this montage was “Earth-6”, which featured two faces familiar to Titans fans. Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) could both be seen, before their Earth appeared to get swallowed up by anti-matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So yes, the Titans universe is connected to the Arrowverse’s multiverse — and, for the time being, it seems to be destroyed. There’s no telling what the fate of the Titans universe will be until “Crisis”‘ cliffhanger ending resolves in January, but there certainly are some context clues that hint that things might not be completely doom and gloom for the series. For one thing, Titans is already renewed for a third season, and unless the forthcoming batch of episodes is set pre-“Crisis”, it’s safe to assume that their anti-matter hasn’t completely and permanently ravished their Earth.

Titans is the second DC Universe show to be confirmed to have a role in “Crisis”, in addition to the upcoming Stargirl live-action series. Stargirl‘s involvement in the event is a bit more complicated, as the series is set to air across both DC Universe and The CW when it debuts next year. While DC Universe’s original programming is less interconnected than The CW’s, the notion that Titans was able to factor into the event is sure to surprise some fans, especially those who have hoped to see the two universes intersect since the series was first developed for TNT.

“Great question, again, above my pay grade,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained back in 2017. “I will say this, the one thing I’ve learned is ‘never say never.’ I could not begin to tell you how often we say to each other, ‘We never thought any of this was going to happen. We never thought we’d see all these characters. We never thought there’d be a universe.’ So, never say never, but in terms of which characters be on which shows, what’s part of the universe, above my paygrade and probably that’s a good thing.”

What do you think of Titans‘ cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.