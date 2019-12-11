How the Supergirl/Batwoman Relationship Will Change the Arrowverse

We’ve officially reached the mid-season break of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, and the event’s impact on the Arrowverse is absolutely being felt. Over the course of the past three episodes, fans have seen surprising cameos, plot twists, and team-ups, as the Arrowverse’s heroes join forces to stop the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). One dynamic that has definitely been further explored is between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who first began to bond after learning each other’s secret identities during “Elseworlds”. During Crisis: Aftermath, The CW’s official aftershow for “Crisis”, crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim teased that Kara and Kate’s relationship will start to play an even bigger role, similar to the one that Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) had.

“I think in the years to come, we will see that the relationship between Kate and Kara is the replacement for the relationship between Barry and Oliver,” Guggenheim revealed.

This echoes comments that Guggenheim previously made about Kate and Kara, arguing that their support for each other is only going to grow.

“While we honor the Barry and Oliver relationship, what’s been really, really nice is developing the relationship between Kara and Kate [Ruby Rose],” Guggenheim explained. “We really just teased it at the end of the ‘Elseworlds’ last year with the World’s Finest reference, but we really get a chance to dig deeper into that and have those two characters supporting each other much in the same way that Barry and Oliver have been supporting each other in previous crossovers.”

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl,” Rose said in an interview earlier this year. “I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.