Supergirl and Batwoman Stars Address World’s Finest Team Up in “Crisis”

It’s been over a week since the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover began on The CW, and it left quite a lot of epic things in its wake. While the event is currently in the middle of a midseason break, the network is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it came together — including one fan-favorite dynamic in it. Their latest featurette, which you can check out above, highlights the onscreen and offscreen relationship between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

“Supergirl and Batwoman‘s relationship gets stronger and stronger. They’re like best friends, I really like it,” Rose says in the video which you can check out above. “The more that Melissa and I can work together, the better. We just bounce off of each other and we have so much fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s such a great relationship,” Benoist added. “Two strong women in a friendship and partnership, really. It’s very surprising and unpredictable. So, I think people will really like to go on that journey with us.”

“You see Batwoman, which is a just sorta darker character, from a darker show,” Rose continued. “And then you see Supergirl, who’s so bright and light and friendly. It brings out a warmth in Kate that I really appreciate.”

The rapport between Kate and Kara did play a role in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, as the pair bonded over being female superheroes, having vigilante cousins, and Kate’s tattoos. In “Crisis”, that dynamic has only further evolved, as the pair helped each other deal with their recent traumas related to the multiverse-shattering event.

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl,” Rose said in an interview earlier this year. “I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

“While we honor the Barry and Oliver relationship, what’s been really, really nice is developing the relationship between Kara and Kate,” crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim explained earlier this year. “We really just teased it at the end of the ‘Elseworlds’ last year with the World’s Finest reference, but we really get a chance to dig deeper into that and have those two characters supporting each other much in the same way that Barry and Oliver have been supporting each other in previous crossovers.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.