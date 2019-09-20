Crisis on Infinite Earths: Supermen Unite in Epic Fan Art

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover has already become a must-see event for many, especially following the news that Smallville star Tom Welling will be returning as Clark Kent/Superman for the television event. This means that “Crisis” will feature three different onscreen Supermen, as Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh are also expected to don the tights in the event. While we have to wait until December to see the trio onscreen, BossLogic just posted a pretty epic piece that imagines what that could look like.

Crisis with infinite Supermen 😁 pic.twitter.com/H3MxS7nkGC — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 20, 2019

While Welling and his Smallville co-stars previously denied any involvement with the five-night event, the cast and crew at the center of it had been optimistic about a potential cameo from the iconic DC series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s such a big part of DC TV history.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim revealed last month. “I would love to have at least one Smallville character in the crossover. I guess I can say every single day I have some conversation with some casting director or some agent.”

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” Guggenheim added. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

Also slated to appear in the event are characters from Black Lightning, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. All of this, on top of the universe-shattering effect the event is going to have on Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, certainly makes for an epic television event.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Are you excited to see three Supermen unite in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.