‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Best Action Movie at 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

Wonder Woman is taking home more than one honor during tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

The DC Extended Universe film won the award for Best Action Movie. Also in the same category were Thor: Ragnarok, Logan, Baby Driver, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

This award is the second recognition that Wonder Woman has received during the Critics’ Choice Awards, with star Gal Gadot taking home the #SeeHer award for positive female representation in media.

This is just the latest award that Wonder Woman has received thus far this season. But with a prolific “For Your Consideration” Oscar campaign being launched by Warner Bros., there’s a chance it won’t be the last one.

“When you’re making a movie it’s completely all consuming; there are many things you don’t have time to think about.” Jenkins revealed back in September. “I certainly wasn’t thinking about the Oscars. It’s just not something you consider when you make these kinds of movies. I did the best that I could, but you kind of assume you’re not going to be considered for that kind of thing. But now, hearing that, I’m so flattered and stunned and super honoured to be in the awards conversation.”

