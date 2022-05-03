Cyborg Concept Art Reveals DC Comics Wanted to Cast Rapper Drake for New Series

✖

In recent years, Cyborg has become a prominent character in Warner Bros. and DC Comics' line-up of super heroes. The hero has appeared in live-action in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League and DC's Doom Patrol series on HBO Max. On the film side Ray Fisher played the role and on the television side Jovian Wade brought the "booyah", but it turns out that DC wanted a pretty big name for the role in an unknown series. According to concept artist Jared Krichevsky, Grammy Award- winning rapper Drake was almost in consideration for the Cyborg role. Although, he isn't sure in what capacity.

"Cyborg concept for a series that didn't happen. They wanted to cast Drake at one point 😅, "Krichevsky wrote. "Edit: Since this post is getting attention I should clarify I don't know at what level they were considering him. I just got a brief note saying to make him look like Drake. Could have been nothing 🤷 Still fun to work on."

The concept art features the rapper with a bald head and classic Cyborg look. His head gets a very see-through computer look with the classic Cyborg red eye. The art gives the character a tank like body, which would probably be for protection. This look is very different to the other live-action Cyborg looks and I'd love to know exactly what it was for. You can check out the concept art right above!

