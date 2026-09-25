Man of Tomorrow Rumored to Give Superman an Upgrade That Might Set a DC Record

There was a debate before James Gunn’s Superman arrived that the writer/director was not only having with his collaborators, but with himself: Should the Man of Steel wear the red trunks on his suit for the new movie, or should they keep them away? Though a long-standing tradition for the hero, and one with extensive roots in his history, they had previously been removed for Zack Snyder’s take on the character, and there was potential that bringing them back might make them the subject of ridicule. In the end, we know that not only did the trunks return, but they didn’t even make a blip in the reaction to David Corenswet’s version of the character.

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The upcoming follow-up to Superman, though, may apparently take Superman’s costume in some distinct directions if new rumors are to be believed. Though production has wrapped on the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, Twitter is abuzz with online scoopers and unverified rumors about the new movie, with the account @DCFilmNews claiming that Superman wears “roughly 3 suits” in the new movie, clarifying that it could be both an updated version of his classic suit, a cape-less version that has a short-sleeve shirt, and even a space armor suit.

Superman May Get Multiple Suits in Man of Tomorrow

Rumor that Superman is getting three suits in the movie has drawn some immediate criticism from some sectors, as any leaked details about an upcoming blockbuster are wont to do, in particular the idea that Superman “needs” a Space Armor suit. It’s worth noting, of course, that if Superman does indeed wear a suit like this, it’s not because he can’t handle being in space, something that the 2025 movie already confirmed when a brief scene showed him on the moon with Krypto. Instead, it’s likely that he needs the suit to either maintain communication with someone else (maybe Lex Luthor) or for a tactical advantage for the enemy his facing (Brainiac will make his big-screen debut).

It’s also worth noting that the “short-sleeved capeless suit” that is rumored to appear in the film could very well be an homage to Superman’s outfit from the Grant Morrison run on Action Comics that kicked off DC’s New 52. In that series, Clark Kent wasn’t wearing the full costume, instead rocking a T-shirt, jeans, and a cape. That storyline may have had an influence on the movie, as Brainiac makes a major appearance, so using a version of that Superman suit would be a nice wink for comic readers.

All of this is to say that if Superman has at least three different superhero costumes in Man of Tomorrow, or maybe more, it would set a record for the number of different suits worn by a version of Superman on the big screen. Zack Snyder’s Justice League previously held the record with two, as Henry Cavill’s Superman can be briefly seen in his original blue-and-red suit before switching things up to the black-and-silver one by the film’s end. By wearing 3 in Man of Tomorrow, David Corenswet’s Superman could take the title that no one knew was a competition; if he wears even more, it might make the record unbeatable.