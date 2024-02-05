Aldis Hodge Has Bad News for Hawkman Return in James Gunn's DC (Exclusive)

Not everyone loved DC's Black Adam movie adaptation – but there were a few aspects of the film that did hit well with fans – and without a doubt, one of them was actor Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall, aka Hawkman.

Hawkman was essentially the "Wolverine" of Black Adam's version of the Justice Society – gruff, noble, and powerful. Hodge pleased many fans with his version of Carter – even overcoming a lot of the initial backlash from those against a black version of the character. It looked as though Hodge's Hawkman might've been in the DC movie universe for a longer time to come – that is until Black Adam became another middle child swallowed up by the transition between the old DCEU and the upcoming DC Universe reboot James Gunn and Peter Safran are shepherding.

However, there have been indications that Gunn and Co. could be bringing at least a few characters (and their actors) from the previous era of the franchise over to the new DCU. The most obvious example would be EGOT achiever Viola Davis as Amanda Waller; Davis played Waller in the DCEU Suicide Squad movie (2016) as well as Gunn's The Suicide Squad, its Peacemaker TV series spinoff, and Black Adam. Now Waller has been announced as a TV series in the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, with Viola Davis still in the role. So is there any possibility of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman making the jump with her?

Will Black Adam's Hawkman Appear In The New DCU?

ComicBook.com got to speak to Aldis Hodget during the press junket for his new film Marmalade, and asked him if there has been any talk with Gunn about bringing back his Hawkman. Unfortunately, fans of Black Adam shouldn't get their hopes up too high...yet.

"I don't know if that's in the cards for me," Hodge admitted. "I mean, look, if it is, obviously I love the character. I would love to continue the character. Definitely had plans to continue the character before some changes were made. But yeah, I couldn't tell you. You're going to have to ask James."

The DCU Found Its Hawkgirl

James Gunn and Peter Safran have initially side-stepped the issue of Aldis Hodge and Hawkman by taking a different approach with the DC Universe rollout. The Hunger Games Prequel star Isabela Merced has been cast as Hawkgirl in Gunn's upcoming film Superman: Legacy; even if it's just a minor appearance, it already sets up the entire Hawkworld corner of the DCU for later exploration – including a new Hawkman to go with Merced's Hawkgirl.

